Barcelona want to sell attacker amid interest from 2 clubs, player prefers loan - Reports

Barcelona is ready to cash in on Abde Ezzalzouli ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday (September 1), although the winger prefers a loan, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Ezzalzouli joined the La Liga champions from Hercules CF for €2 million in 2021. The attacker made his senior debut for the Blaugrana in a 1-1 league draw against Deportivo Alaves at home in October of that year. He has gone on to play 14 games for the club, netting once.

The Morocco international spent the 2022-23 season on loan at CA Osasuna, bagging four goals and two assists in 28 La Liga games. His performances for the Navarre-based club have earned him Xavi's trust. The Barcelona boss showed confidence in the winger publicly and privately during pre-season.

Ezzalzouli has played in all but one of Barcelona's three La Liga games this season as a result. However, the emergence of Lamine Yamal, who bagged two assists in the team's 4-3 win against Villarreal at the weekend, has raised concerns over the Moroccan's game time moving forward.

The winger is, therefore, pushing for a move away from Camp Nou ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday (September 1). According to the aforementioned source, the player and his entourage prefer a loan move, as they eye a late transfer.

Barcelona, though, would rather sell Ezzalzouli if he is to leave this late in the window. Xavi's side are prepared to cash in on the 21-year-old to balance their books and reportedly value him at €20 million.

Ezzalzouli will have many options if he leaves the Catalonia-based club, as he has interest from two La Liga clubs. Sevilla have identified the youngster as a potential replacement for Lucas Ocampos. Fulham have notably reached an agreement to sign the Argentinian.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in the former Osasuna loanee. The La Liga club are said to be prepared to offer €10 million for 50% ownership of the player if they finalize a sale before the deadline.

How has Abde Ezzalzouli fared for Barcelona this season?

Abde Ezzalzouli made substitute appearances in Barcelona's first two La Liga games of the season against Getafe and Cadiz. The winger clocked 66 minutes of playing time across those matches. Meanwhile, he remained an unused substitute in the team's 4-3 win against Villarreal at the weekend.

Ezzalzouli was on the pitch for 45 minutes against Getafe but was unable to help the Blaugrana prevent a 0-0 draw. He missed one big goalscoring chance, while all three of his shots went off target. He had 37 touches of the ball but lost possession 17 times, which was the most among teammates.

The Morocco international, meanwhile, was restricted to just 22 minutes in Barcelona's 2-0 win against Cadiz. He produced a better performance, as he registered one shot on goal and completed the only dribble he attempted. He completed seven passes with 88% accuracy and played two key passes.