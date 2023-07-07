Barcelona will be forced to pay at least €40 million if they wish to sign alternative to Arda Guler: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona will have to shell out at least €40 million for Alberto Moleiro. The 19-year- old Spaniard is tipped to be Arda Guler's alternative target at the club.

The Blaugrana were heavily linked with a move for Turkish youngster Guler. The 18-year-old, however, decided to join Real Madrid instead. Barca are now exploring other options as they are keen to add creativity to the midfield.

Las Palmas star Moleiro has emerged as a top target. He has so far made 80 appearances for the club, scoring thrice and providing nine assists. The 19-year-old has been a part of Las Pamas since 2019.

Barca are keen admirers of the player. However, they might need to fork out a substantial fee to add Moleiro to the ranks. Despite being linked with European giants like Barcelona, Moleiro is keeping his feet on the ground. He said (as per Catalan daily El Nacional):

"I need to have more rest . Maybe I want to receive the ball and I have the urge to go forward immediately, this desire to do everything quickly... I am the first to notice that I lack this pause because I play with the drive or with the eagerness of a kid my age. That's what I need, to correct that and have more pause."

Alberto Moleiro tired of comparisons with Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Barcelona's Pedri is currently one of the best midfielders in the world. He has been a key player for Xavi's team. Despite being 20, Pedri is highly touted among fans and experts for his abilities.

Moleiro has drawn similarities with the Blaugrana midfielder in his style of play. Many have likened Moleiro's playing style to that of Pedri. Moleiro told El Dia:

"It's not that it's a burden, but it's getting a little tiring: the new Pedri, the new Pedri... I think I'm slowly getting a place and a name; maybe at first it was a normal thing, but now I think that this needs to be removed.

For me, of course I'm proud to be compared to a footballer already established in the First Division. But I'm not the new Pedri and I'm not in this situation; I'm just removing my head. So the comparison it's not good."

Pedri looks set to become a mainstay at the heart of Spain and Barcelona's midfield over the coming years. He could very well become a teammate with Moleiro if Barca decide to actively pursue the Las Palmas midfielder.

