Barcelona willing to listen to offers for the sale of 23-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to offers for Ferran Torres this summer.

The Spain international arrived in Catalonia in January 2022 for a fee of €55 million. There were huge expectations placed on his shoulders given the fee, but he hasn't impressed the decision-makers at Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Fichajes.net, the Catalan giants are open to offers for the 23-year-old, who has attracted interest from Aston Villa. Unai Emery is keen to sign him to bolster his team's attack but there have been no formal offers yet.

Another option that has been cited is a loan move to Valencia — the club where Torres spent 14 years before moving to Manchester City for €33.5 million in 2020. His time at Barca hasn't been overly productive, considering he has registered 14 goals and nine assists in 71 games across competitions.

Barca have added Vitor Roque to their ranks as a potential long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski. On top of that, they have Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Raphinha vying for a starting spot up front.

Torres, 23, is yet to decide on his future. His fate this summer will reportedly depend on the offers Barcelona receive and the player's will.

Vitor Roque fulfils Barcelona 'dream' as €61 million transfer confirmed

Vitor Roque claimed back in February that it was a dream of his to play for Barcelona in the future.

The 18-year-old striker told SPORT:

"Yes, it's a dream not only for me but also for any player who comes along. If I end up going to Barça, it will be a great joy for my family and for me... that's why I have to keep working hard and hope that everything comes together in time."

Barcelona have recently confirmed that they have signed Roque permanently from Club Athletico Paranaense (CAP). According to Forbes, the fee could go up to €61 million with variables and the player will join the club in the winter transfer window next year.

Roque has a bit of everything required from a modern-day striker. He has decent pace, dribbling and finishing skills to go with his agility and flair.

The Brazilian could struggle for playing time initially but given his age, he would know that he will get his shot at regular first-team football down the line. Robert Lewandowski, after all, is 34 years old and cannot keep playing at the top level forever.

Poll : 0 votes