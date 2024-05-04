Bayern Munich keen on signing Arsenal wonderkid this summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's 16-year-old wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin, who has displayed an excellent performance throughout the current season. He came up as one of the finest young talents in the U-18 Premier League this season.

The Denmark U-17 international received great recognition after scoring seven goals in the Gunners' 9-0 win over Norwich City in the U-18 Premier League. He also scored 10 goals against Liverpool's youth side earlier this season. The young forward has netted 28 goals and provided two assists in only 16 appearances in the U-18s this season.

As per English football rules, clubs cannot sign players to a professional contract before they are 17 years old, which in Obi-Martin's case is in November 2024. However, Bayern Munich have an advantage in sealing this deal as in other countries like Germany, clubs can offer contracts to 16-year-olds.

Earlier as well, German clubs have shown keen interest and signed many prospective talents from England, including Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Jamal Musiala. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have been known to sign many young English players.

Chido Obi-Martin, who has played for both England and Denmark's youth international teams, is signed to the Elite Project Group which also represented Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens when they left Manchester City and started their senior career at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich boss on 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in UCL

Bayern Munich faced Real Madrid in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena. After the match, Thomas Tuchel expressed frustration about the result and mentioned that the home side should have bagged a victory. He said (via Prime Video DE):

"We started very well and could have taken the lead in the first minute. Then we stopped sticking to our plan. I don't even know why. We conceded the goal and things got difficult."

"We made it 2-1 and still had a lot of chances - we had to score the third goal. It feels strange. They turned two chances into two goals," the Bavarians boss added.

Thomas Tuchel also spoke about Bayern's next steps in the Champions League and said:

"The situation is now clear. A win in Madrid and on to Wembley. It's still a 50-50 game for me. Let's see what happens."

The second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is slated for May 9, 2024, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.