Bayern Munich keen on signing Harry Kane's Tottenham teammate along with the striker - Reports

Bayern Munich's thirst for talent appears unquenchable as they zero in on two Tottenham players this transfer season, including Harry Kane. The England captain has been their main target, but according to The Sun, the German giants have their sights set on his teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well.

Bayern Munich have already shown their savvy in the transfer market by outclassing several English clubs for Kim-Min Jae's signature.

While they're seen as the likeliest club to snatch Harry Kane up before the summer runs out, the revelation of their growing interest in Hojbjerg has also raised heads. Priced at £20 million, Hojbjerg seems ready for fresh pastures.

With Ange Postecoglou taking the reins at Tottenham and the midfielder's own yearning for a novel challenge, different claims have been made about his next destination.

According to TBR Football, some reports have suggested Atletico Madrid were leading the Hojbjerg hunt. Yet a nostalgic return to Bayern might just prove too tempting for the Dane.

For the Tottenham faithful, Bayern's double interest may seem like salt on a wound, as the potential loss of both players will sting the club's abilities on the field.

Harry Kane hardly needs any introduction, as the England captain has been one of Spurs' best players in the club's history with 213 goals from 320 Premier League games.

Hojbjerg has also been crucial for the London outfit, having racked up four goals and five assists in the 35 league games he played last season.

Harry Kane plays hardball with Tottenham as Bayern Munich beckons

The sharpshooter has made his move, signaling to Tottenham that he's not penning another contract, with the allure of Bayern Munich shimmering in the distance.

Entering the final lap of his deal with Spurs, the clock ticks loudly for the North London club: they either sell now or watch him walk away for free next summer.

While Tottenham's boardroom might be frenziedly working the numbers to tempt Kane with an inflated wage packet, the England skipper has different plans.

Sources from The Times (via The Sun) have revealed that Kane’s desire for new horizons overshadows any financial lure Tottenham might dangle. While the goal machine isn't forcing an exit, he’s certainly open to propositions, especially from the Bavarians.

The ball is now in chairman Daniel Levy's court, as he will have to decide if they can let go of Kane this summer and make some profit from his transfer. However, if they let him go now, it may be difficult to replicate his goalscoring prowess.