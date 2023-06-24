Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Manchester United star - Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reignited their interest in Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga, according to The Daily Mail.

Elanga, who has been with the Red Devils since 2015, rose to prominence during Ralf Rangnick's stint as the club's interim manager in the 2021-22 season. The attacker played 26 games and made 16 starts under the German, bagging three goals and two assists.

The Sweden international continued to feature regularly for Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman took the reins at Manchester United last summer. He made 13 appearances across competitions for the club before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

However, Elanga, 21, fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford in the second half of the 2022-23 season. His only start for the Red Devils after December came in their 3-0 home win against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarterfinals in January.

Elanga's lack of involvement in the second half of last season has raised doubts about his future at Manchester United despite having a contract till 2026. The Red Devils, who previously intended to send him out on loan, are now said to be considering selling him for as little as £10 million this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Borussia Dortmund have revived their interest in Elanga. It's worth noting that the Bundesliga club were interested in signing him in January before Ten Hag blocked any move for the attacker.

Having sold Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for a deal worth up to £113 million, Dortmund are prepared to invest a chunk of that money to bolster their squad. Elanga could give competition to the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Signal Iduna Park.

However, it's worth noting that Dortmund are not the only club interested in signing Elanga. It emerged earlier this month that their Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig are keeping tabs on the Swede.

Manchester United have third Mason Mount bid rejected by Chelsea

Manchester United, meanwhile, are still working on making their first signing of the summer. They are focused on getting a deal for Mason Mount, who has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, across the line. However, they have struggled to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a fee.

The Blues are prepared to sell Mount, 24, this summer after it became clear that he doesn't intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. However, they have already rejected three offers from Manchester United so far. The Red Devils' latest offer was worth £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea want at least £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons for the England international. There is a desire from the London giants to reach an agreement soon. They have reportedly agreed to meet the Old Trafford outfit to find a solution.

