Brighton interested in signing ex-PSG star linked with Manchester United and Arsenal: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen to snap up former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Xavi Simons, who has also been on Manchester United and Arsenal's radar, this summer.

Simons, 20, has emerged as a hot topic of speculation following his stunning debut campaign at PSV Eindhoven last time around. He helped his current club lift a total of two trophies, including the KNVB Cup.

A right-footed technical operator, the four-cap Netherlands international impressed in and around the opposition's penalty box last season. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 overall matches.

According to Todofichajes, Brighton are aiming to sign Simons to bolster their squad ahead of UEFA Europa League participation next season. They are keen to fill the void in attacking midfield left by Alexis Mac Allister, who agreed to join Liverpool in a £35 million deal.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is also said to be an admirer of the PSG youth product. He is hoping to add the midfielder to his ranks due to his promising potential and versatility in the final third.

Meanwhile, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG are mulling over activating Simons' £5 million buy-back clause this summer. However, the player has full control over the final decision of re-joining the club between July 1 and July 31.

Simons, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Philips Stadion, has also reportedly attracted attention from Manchester United and Arsenal of late. Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs.

Should Simons join Manchester United in the near future, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would provide solid competition to Marcus Rashford and Antony on both the flanks.

Meanwhile, Simons could also prove to be an fine addition to Arsenal's squad this summer. He would provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank. He could also step in as a centre-forward for them.

Manchester United and Arsenal set to send bids for Serie A star this summer: Reports

According to FCInterNews, Manchester United and Arsenal have been in touch with Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella's agent Alessandro Beltrami. Both the clubs are expected to table bids for the midfielder.

Barella, 26, has emerged as a potential summer sale as the Nerazzurri are in need to raise funds soon. Owing to his nine goals and 10 assists in 52 matches last season, he is valued at around £68 million.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are currently in the market to sign a first-team midfielder. While the Red Devils are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, the Gunners are aiming to replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka in the heart of their midfield.

