Bundesliga giants interested in signing 24-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia. The 24-year-old re-signed with Los Blancos in the summer and has so far made 15 appearances for the senior team, providing four assists. Dortmund are keeping tabs on the left-back.

Julian Ryerson suffered a ligament injury recently against VFB Stuttgart, leaving Dortmund exposed at the back. Dortmund are relying on Rami Bensebaini at the left-back slot as a result.

Dortmund are looking for a player who can help the team immediately and is cost-effective. It's highly unlikely, though, that Real Madrid will let go of Garcia in January, having signed him in the summer. Garcia has become a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's team and amid persistent injuries to Ferland Mendy, he has stepped up.

The former Rayo Vallecano star is contracted with Los Blancos until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti showers praise on Fran Garcia after win against Union Berlin

Real Madrid defeated Union Berlin 3-2 in their final group game of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Joselu scored a brace (61', 72') and Dani Ceballos scored another (89') while Kevin Volland (45+1') and Alex Krai (85') were on the scoresheet for the Bundesliga club.

Fran Garcia bagged an assist in the match and Carlo Ancelotti was thoroughly impressed with the 24-year-old. He told the media after the game (via Real Madrid's official website):

“He was very good defensively and offensively. He provided the assist for the second goal and in the second half I changed Rodrygo's position to get more crosses in. He put in one cross and Fran did the other. It was what we had to do.”

Los Blancos finished atop Group C with a 100% winning record, scoring 18 points from six matches. They will return to action on December 17, taking on Villarreal in a La Liga home clash.