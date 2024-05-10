With the summer transfer window approaching, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants two Real Madrid midfielders to continue at the club amid exit rumors. Veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have their contracts with Los Blancos expiring by the end of June 2024.

The Italian manager wants the duo to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu as they provide him peace of mind, as per journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via Madrid Xtra).

The 34-year-old German joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich in 2014 while the 38-year-old Croatian joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Both continue to be crucial to Real Madrid, who have already wrapped up the league and have also reached the Champions League final. And it seems Ancelotti is not ready to part ways with the experienced pair.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham recently named the midfield duo as the best players he has played with in his career and said:

"Best players I’ve played with? Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić."

Kroos has scored one goal and provided eight assists while Modric has two goals and seven assists for Real Madrid across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim about Real Madrid forward after UCL win against Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Vinicius Jr is getting closer to claiming the Ballon d'Or following the Brazilian's performance in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Bayern.

Carlo Ancelotti praised the 23-year-old's performance, and said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I think Viní Jr is close to WINNING the Ballon d'Or."

Although Vinicius did not have a goal contribution in the second leg of the semi-final, he displayed a terrific performance with his accurate passes, stunning speed, and ball control. The Real Madrid forward was voted Man of the Match for his brilliance.

Following the victory, Vinicius thanked the club president and said:

"President Florentino Perez, thanks for bringing me to the biggest club in the world."

Vinicius has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists for Los Blancos across competitions this season.