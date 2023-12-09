Champions League side keen on signing Arsenal star in January - Reports

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal's Thomas Partey in the January transfer window.

Partey, 30, has slipped down the pecking order this season and has played just five times across competitions. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have found favor under Mikel Arteta at right-back since the first few games this season, where the Ghana international was used as an inverted full-back.

In defensive midfield, Declan Rice is the club's go-to man, which was always going to be the case since they paid £105 million to sign him this summer. Partey, as a result, is struggling to find any meaningful playing time.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, manager Okan Buruk has asked Galatasaray's management to make a move for Partey in the winter. The club, who are a win away from making the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, are reportedly planning a loan move for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Injuries are also to blame for Partey's situation, with the player missing several games this season due to separate groin and hamstring injuries. It remains to be seen if Arsenal are open to loaning him out mid-season.

The player's contract expires at the end of next season, after which he could leave the club on a free transfer. That would represent a big loss for the club in terms of transfer fees considering they paid Atletico €50 million to sign him in 2020. The player is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Arsenal will look to continue impressive record against Aston Villa in upcoming PL game

Aston Villa are on a four-game losing streak against Arsenal in their last four meetings across competitions.

Arsenal won 2-1 at home before beating the Villans 4-2 at Villa Park to complete the league double over them. The Gunners also beat them home and away in the league in the 2021-22 season.

Mikel Arteta's team are currently second in the league courtesy of Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, which puts them on 37 points from 16 matches. Arsenal, however, can regain their two-point lead if they win their game in hand.

It is worth mentioning that Aston Villa won three consecutive games against Arsenal before the aforementioned four-game losing streak. Moreover, the Villans are one of the form teams right now, sitting third in the table after a dominant 1-0 win against Manchester City in their last game.