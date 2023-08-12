Chelsea agree deal with European Giants to loan out star player - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for a season-long loan deal for shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spain international emerged as a transfer target for Carlo Ancelotti's side following the injury to Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper suffered an ACL injury in training with Madrid on Thursday (August 10) and could possibly be out for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Hence, Los Blancos were immediately forced into looking for a suitable replacement for Courtois ahead of the new season. They begin their campaign against Athletic Club away on August 12.

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa has now emerged as the man to fill up the vacant goalkeeping position at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Blues have reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for the goalkeeper to move out on loan. Romano further added that the loan deal doesn't include an obligation for Madrid to buy Kepa next summer.

Kepa was also a target for Bayern Munich but he turned down a move to Germany in favor of Madrid.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper joined Chelsea in 2018 for a record transfer fee in the region of £71 million from Spanish club Athletico Bilbao. The deal made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in world football, a record that he still owns to date.

He has since spent a total of five seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning a couple of trophies such as the 2021 UEFA Champions League trophy and the UEFA Super Cup.

"We feel sorry for him" - Mauricio Pochettino speaks about injured Chelsea star

The Blues were dealt a huge injury blow prior to the start of the 2023-24 season as new signing Christopher Nkunku suffered a severe knee injury.

The France international suffered the injury set-back during Chelsea's last preseason game against Borussia Dortmund. Following surgery, Nkunku is now expected to spend a couple of months on the sidelines.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, the Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino described the injury as a blow to his side. He added that he feels for Nkunku, who was one of the best players during the club's preseason in the US.

He said (via Express):

"We feel very sorry about him. He was very important for us. Now it's about not to think too much about the injuries and to be positive about when he can be back with us as soon as possible."

Nkunku scored three goals in four pre-season games this summer.