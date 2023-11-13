Chelsea already looking to replace £25m summer signing who was branded 'stupid' after 2-2 Arsenal draw - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering replacing their recent £25 million summer acquisition Robert Sanchez, who was branded "stupid" by Andy Townsend. Despite his substantial transfer fee, the London club seem undeterred from investing further to secure a top-tier goalkeeper this January.

Chelsea, known for their extravagant spending, are facing mounting pressure to live up to expectations. However, their performance three months into the season suggests they might miss out on a top-four finish. This situation has put Mauricio Pochettino in a tough spot, prompting a re-evaluation of his summer signings, particularly Sanchez.

Sanchez's journey at Stamford Bridge has been challenging so far, with some of his errors proving costly. This notably comes in the wake of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Arsenal, where he conceded a goal by playing the ball out to Declan Rice.

That particular performance has cast doubts on his future at the club, especially given the Blues' financial muscle and Pochettino's willingness to make changes. According to Football Insider (via Football Fancast), they have already begun the search for his replacement.

Former Chelsea player Andy Townsend, speaking to TalkSport, criticized Sanchez's performance in the Arsenal match (via Football Fancast):

“I was very impressed with the Chelsea performance for 70 minutes until Sanchez made that silly decision for reasons only better known to him. When you’re 2-0 up against a very good team, you make a daft decision like that, and you hand Arsenal a lifeline."

He continued:

"With 20 minutes to go, you’re thinking there is no way Chelsea aren’t going to win that match, but they let it slip through their fingers because of that daft decision by the goalkeeper. It was stupid," he added.

Jamie Carragher hails Palmer for shifting base to Chelsea from Manchester City

Jamie Carragher has lauded Chelsea's Cole Palmer for his bold decision to leave Manchester City during the summer transfer window. Palmer's recent performances for the Blues, particularly his goal-scoring prowess, have not gone unnoticed.

Last week, Palmer added to his growing reputation with a crucial goal in their commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. His remarkable form continued against his former club Manchester City where he scored a crucial penalty in injury time. This brought the score to an electrifying 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the game, Carragher highlighted Palmer's decision to leave the Etihad Stadium (via Football London):

"Yes, they can say 'well I've won the Champions League, Premier League' - whatever, but we all know they were a squad player. I admire that he's moved onto Chelsea because he'll be feeling a lot better in these last four to six weeks, far more than he ever was at Man City; it doesn't matter what medals he’s won."

Since joining the Blues, Palmer has quickly established himself as a key player under Mauricio Pochettino's leadership. In just 10 games, the 21-year-old has impressively netted four goals and provided two assists, cementing his status as a rising star in the Premier League.