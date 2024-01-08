Chelsea among 4 Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in a race with three other Premier League clubs to snap up ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson in the January window.

Henderson, 33, joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million move from Liverpool last July. He has assisted five times in 19 games across competitions for Steven Gerrard's outfit so far this campaign.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Henderson has expressed his desire to secure an exit from Al-Ettifaq due to difficulties both on and off the pitch. He is keen to take a pay cut to move back to the Premier League.

Chelsea, who are 10th in the Premier League with 28 points from 20 matches, are reportedly interested in roping in the Sunderland academy product. They are likely to face competition from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Celtic, and an unnamed Bundesliga outfit.

Earlier this week, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was queried whether the Blues were in talks to add Henderson to their squad in the winter transfer window. He replied (h/t Football365):

"At the moment, we are not talking about bringing players. I saw Behdad [Eghbali] here in the manager's room with Paul [Winstanley] and Laurence [Stewart]. I think tomorrow we are going to have a chat because we will be in the training ground. We didn't talk about names or talk about position [or] players. For now, we are focusing on players like Andrey Santos to see what we are going to do."

Prior to joining Al-Ettifaq earlier this summer, Henderson contributed 33 goals and 61 assists in a whopping 492 games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Ex-Chelsea defender Glen Johnson asserts Liverpool should snap up Joshua Kimmich

Speaking recently to UK-based esports website GGRecon, ex-Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson delivered his verdict on Liverpool's recent links with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. He said (h/t DAZN):

"I think he would be absolutely perfect. He's very experienced and has played at the very top level for the majority of his career. We hear about players being treated like a king at Bayern Munich, so it all depends on whether he'd be prepared to give that up and if he actually wants to leave."

Johnson, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, concluded:

"If he's actually available on a free transfer, then of course the top clubs are going to be looking at him. He may want to move to the Premier League to see if he can be successful in the best league in the world. It's all down to what he wants. If Liverpool have the chance to go for him, then they have to."

Kimmich, who is also reportedly on Barcelona and Manchester United's respective radars, has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena.

So far, the Liverpool-linked holding midfielder has scored 41 goals and laid out 100 assists in 367 overall matches for Bayern Munich so far.