Chelsea among Premier League clubs interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG - Reports

A number of Premier League giants, including Chelsea, are reportedly interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the west London club are mulling over a potential move for Mbappe, but haven't submitted an offer yet.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea are interested in Kylian Mbappé, The Blues are studying the feasibility of the transfer. No offer at the moment. At least one other English club is interested. (@FabriceHawkins) pic.twitter.com/iIiwZIj8pf Chelsea are interested in Kylian Mbappé, The Blues are studying the feasibility of the transfer. No offer at the moment. At least one other English club is interested. (@FabriceHawkins) #CFC

PSG recently excluded Mbappe from their pre-season squad and he is expected to be sold in the summer transfer market.

The Frenchman's future has been up in the air since he communicated to the club about his decision to not renew his deal beyond the 2023-24 season. Hence, the Parisians are keen on selling the player this summer rather than losing him for free next year.

Real Madrid have long been touted as Mbappe's most favorable next destination. While Los Blancos are the favorites, other big-name European clubs haven't entirely given up their hopes. Chelsea's interest prove that point.

Mbappe joined PSG back in 2017 and has since scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 matches for the club. He is the Ligue 1 giants' all-time top scorer. His spell in the French capital, though, is coming to an end, as all signs suggest.

Florent Malouda urged Chelsea to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the best players in world football. Considering he is only 24, the best days of his career are arguably ahead of him, which makes him one of the most sought-after talents in the world.

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda has urged the London club to make a move for the Frenchman. Speaking about his compatriot potentially joining the Premier League side, Malouda told DAZN Bet:

"I’d like to see Chelsea sign Mbappe, I think we should go for top players like Mbappe. Especially when I see the amount we spend on others. It depends on his will to come to the club, but we should go for top players like him and build a team around him."

He added:

"That would be my dream, to build a team around him with young players around him. He’s won a lot of trophies and he’s hungry for more, so this is the type of player they should look for."

However, considering that the Blues are not in European competitions next season and are going to go through a rebuilding phase under Mauricio Pochettino, it's going to be a tough ask to convince Mbappe to join them.