Chelsea and Arsenal express interest in signing 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the summer - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea have both shown an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, according to journalist Gaston Edul (via Absolute Chelsea). The 24-year-old midfielder was part of the Argentina squad which lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December 2022.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window. Alexis Mac Allister could be an ideal player for both sides. The Argentine midfielder has a wealth of Premier League experience and has performed at a high standard for Brighton this season.

As things stand, Mac Allister has contributed eight goals and an assist from 23 matches across all competitions. His exposure in the Premier League and his exploits at the World Cup in Argentina are expected to make him a hot property in the summer transfer window.

According to the aforementioned source, Alexis Mac Allister is highly expected to leave the Amex Stadium at the end of the 2022-23 season. He, however, still has a contract with the Seagulls until the summer of 2025 and is currently valued at €42 million by Transfermarkt.

It makes sense for the Blues to have shown interest in signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. They still have not reached an agreement with Mason Mount over a new contract. The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool being touted as a potential destination for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal, too, could sign Mac Allister to bolster their midfield for the new season. The Argentine star could join his former Brighton teammates Ben White and Leandro Trossard in the Gunners squad should he decide to make a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

When do Arsenal and Chelsea play in the Premier League?

Arsenal are set to host Chelsea in the Premier League on April 29. This will be the second time the two sides will play each other in the league this season.

The two sides previously faced off at Stamford Bridge in November prior to the World Cup break. Arsenal registered a narrow 1-0 win on that occasion, with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring the solitary goal of the game.

GOAL @goal Alexis Mac Allister's first Premier League goal since the World Cup Alexis Mac Allister's first Premier League goal since the World Cup 🇦🇷 https://t.co/uXMY9EGPwf

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League standings, having picked up 63 points from 26 games. Chelsea, meanwhile, are languishing in 10th place, having amassed just 34 points from 25 league outings.

