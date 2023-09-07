Chelsea ask €70m signing to tone down gym work amid concerns he’s overdoing it: Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly asked Mykhailo Mudryk to reduce his time in the gym. The club believe that the forward is spending too much time in the gym and are concerned about his health.

As per a report in The Athletic, Mydryk has been told that he needs to be spending just the required amount of time in the gym. The Ukrainian star is doing extra sessions before and after the training session as he wants to get better.

A source told the English publication:

"He will be in the gym at the training ground before and after normal drills. He loves it. He will do what Chelsea ask him to do training-wise but will always find the time for extra gym work. Players notice he is committed. He wants to be better. People need to leave him alone. He is a nice lad."

Athletic journalists Liam Twomey and Simon Johnson added that Chelsea are concerned about the extra sessions. They believe that the €70 million star has been overdoing it since his time at Shakhtar Donetsk. Their report read:

"The Athletic has been told that Chelsea have actually told him to tone the gym work down a little due to concerns he is overdoing it. This is not a phase he is going through. He was already regularly exercising like this at Shakhtar Donetsk. They were accustomed to him working with heavy weights and powerlifting. Mudryk sees it as helping his stamina and physical readiness."

The report also highlighted the forward's interest in video games and continued:

"It is also clearly one of the things he enjoys off the pitch to keep himself entertained living in a new environment. Another is playing video games. That is not unusual for a footballer but one source suggested that he spends more hours doing it than most."

"With gamers competing and conversing over the internet, it provides an option to connect with people all over the world, including friends in Ukraine, at all times of the day."

Mudryk is yet to score for the Blues and has assisted just twice in 20 appearances for the club since joining in January.

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk hits back at troll

A fan on Instagram was not happy with Mykhailo Mudryk's performances at Chelsea and was quick to offer him some advice. He asked the Ukrainian star to add '360 turns to become unpredictable' on the pitch.

The Blues star was not happy with the unsolicited advice and hit back. He quizzed the fan on how many Ballon d'Ors the fan had won. Mudryk wrote:

"Why you didn’t win Balon d’Or yet?” [sic]

Chelsea will be back in action on September 17 when the players are back from the international break. The Blues face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium before hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge a week later.