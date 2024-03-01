Chelsea to battle Manchester United for €37 million-rated winger despite failed medical - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to fight with Manchester United for the signature of Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa. The 18-year-old was previously close to joining Brentford during the winter transfer window, but the deal fell through as he failed his medicals.

Despite this, the Blues and the Red Devils are now interested in his services ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Walfoot (via CaughtOffside). The hiccup regarding his failed €37 million move to Brentford has not deterred either side, and they will find it easy to meet Club Brugge's asking price.

Chelsea could see Nusa as a potential upgrade to their squad, with the aim of improving their talents on the flanks. While players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk have been the source of 13 combined goals for the club, the report revealed that both players have not been up to par. Nusa, who is just 18, could be expected to join Stamford Bridge and fight for their spots.

On the other hand, Manchester United are reportedly looking at Nusa as a possible replacement for Antony. The former Ajax winger has failed to meet expectations since his move to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are keen on finding an improvement.

With both Premier League giants in the race for Nusa's services, time will tell where the Club Brugge winger may potentially end up.

Manchester United to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-finals, while Chelsea prepare for Leicester City

Manchester United will lock horns with Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal game, while Chelsea will face Leicester City. The Red Devils made it to the top eight after a late 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, thanks to Casemiro.

While they have gotten this far in the FA Cup, it's worth noting that United are not doing well in the Premier League right now. They are in sixth place and eight points away from the top four.

Meanwhile, Chelsea bounced back from losing the League Cup final to Liverpool by winning 3-2 against Leeds. While this win has pushed them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, they still have a lot of work to do with their season. The Blues are sitting 11th in the Premier League and need to turn things around quickly to better inside the top five.

