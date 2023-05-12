Chelsea defender set to leave Stamford as he agrees transfer: Reports

Chelsea's dynamic defender, Dujon Sterling, is reportedly preparing to bid adieu to London as he anticipates an impending transfer. A report in Football Scotland indicates that the right-back is set to don the Rangers jersey, swapping Stamford Bridge for Ibrox this summer.

Sterling, 23, has already showcased his prowess on the pitch, spending the current season on loan at Stoke City. The Light Blues have been closely monitoring the defender, with their interest intensifying over the past few days.

Rumors are rife that Sterling is on the brink of becoming Rangers' first summer acquisition. This would potentially be a strategic move by manager Michael Beale to revamp his squad and close the gap on arch-rivals Celtic.

According to the Daily Record (via Football Scotland), the young full-back is expected to make the journey northward to complete his medical and seal the deal. Despite Stoke City's alleged interest in retaining the star for the upcoming season, the Chelsea defender's future seems to be taking a different turn.

Reports suggest that a meeting with Beale and a tour of both the iconic Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre swayed Sterling towards Glasgow. As the 23-year-old stands poised to make the shift to Rangers, he brings with him the promise of a fresh perspective and renewed energy.

This move not only signifies the start of Beale's squad overhaul but also amplifies the anticipation for the summer transfer window.

Chelsea reportedly eye summer bid for Inter Milan's star midfielder Nicolo Barella

The Blues could be planning a sensational summer swoop for Inter Milan's midfield dynamo, Nicolo Barella, as per recent reports. The 26-year-old Italian international has been setting Serie A alight with his spectacular performances, sparking interest from several Premier League heavyweights.

InterLive (via The Chelsea Chronicle) reports that a cluster of Premier League titans, including Chelsea and Liverpool are all eyeing Barella as the summer draws near. Inter Milan, however, is not willing to let go of their star midfielder easily. The Italian giants are reportedly setting a steep price tag, demanding no less than €80million (£ 70 million) for Barella.

Despite the growing interest, there has been no official bid for Barella, who is also reportedly on Real Madrid's radar. He was nothing short of sensational in the recent Milan derby, where Inter triumphed over AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The versatile central midfielder is currently enjoying an outstanding individual season. Across all competitions, Barella has netted eight goals and provided nine assists in 46 appearances, further underlining his importance to the Inter Milan squad.

