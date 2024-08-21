Chelsea forward undergoing medical at Premier League club after Blues reach transfer agreement: Reports

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have moved to bolster their frontline by agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign Armando Broja. The forward is expected to join Kieran McKenna's side on a season-long loan deal.

According to Simon Johnson from the Athletic, the two clubs remain in talks over a permanent transfer as part of the deal. This would be an obligation to buy at the end of the loan term, and not an option to buy. Broja is currently undergoing a medical at Ipswich while the clubs discuss the final terms of the deal.

If the deal goes through, Broja will be the Tractor Boys' 10th summer signing and the second player to move from Chelsea to Ipswich this transfer window. Promising young winger Omari Hutchinson joined Ipswich after the club broke the transfer record to seal his £22.5million move from Stamford Bridge.

Broja, who joined Chelsea as a youth player, has barely featured for the senior side since making his first-team debut four years ago. He has previously spent loan spells at Vitesse, Southampton, and Fulham.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been on the lookout for a striker to lead his side after their first-choice No. 9 George Hirst underwent knee surgery in the summer.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca provides transfer update

Chelsea have had a busy transfer window so far with a plethora of players joining the club, which has given new manager Enzo Maresca a selection headache.

In the post-match interview after losing 2-0 to Manchester City on Sunday, August 18, Maresca admitted it was "difficult" for him to pick the first 11 considering his bloated squad.

“It has been difficult to pick the first 11. The reason why is because we probably had some players on the bench who deserved to start, like Misha (Mudryk) and some different players," said the new Chelsea boss via football.london.

The Spaniard also stated that winger Raheem Sterling, who was not a part of the club's matchday squad, can leave.

“The only thing [around leaving Sterling out of the matchday squad] I can say is that it was a technical decision and in the next day, we will want to sit and clarify the situation but it is nothing more than that. I want Raheem Sterling but I want all the 30 players we have. But there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave,” revealed Maresca.

The Blues have also put up 20-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka for sale while other notable absentees from the matchday squad - Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi - missed out because of fitness concerns.

