Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku could be available for their Carabao Cup clash against Middlesbrough, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Hawkins reported that the former RB Leipzig star could return to the fold as early as next week, contrary to earlier claims that he could miss out for weeks.

Nkunku, who joined the Blues on a £52 million transfer from Leipzig last summer, had returned from a lengthy injury spell in mid-December. But on Saturday, January 6, he missed their 4-0 FA Cup win against Preston North End, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealing that he's suffered a fresh bout of injury.

He had apparently picked up a knock to his hip, and there were concerns that Nkunku could face another lengthy spell out. However, fresh reports suggest there's good news on the cards for the club and their fans.

According to Hawkins (via CFCDaily on X), the 26-year-old's injury isn't serious, and he could be available for their EFL Cup trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday, January 9. CFCDaily wrote on X:

"Nkunku injury update: Nothing serious. If all goes well he will be next week for Middlesbrough or Fulham. [@FabriceHawkins]"

It's been a difficult start to life at Chelsea for Nkunku, who's been limited to just four appearances for the side, including three in the Premier League. A knee injury at the start of August kept him out for four months.

Upon returning, there were promising signs as Nkunku scored on his league debut in a 2-1 loss to Wolves, but couldn't build on it.

Carabao Cup is Chelsea's best hope of silverware this season

Since Chelsea failed to qualify for European football this season, they have only domestic games to contend with. Given their poor standing in the Premier League, 10th after 20 games, they are unlikely to challenge for the title.

That leaves the Blues with only the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup to compete in. In the former, most of the major sides are still active, whereas in the league cup, Chelsea have already qualified for the semifinals and will face Middlesbrough. In the other semifinal, Liverpool will go head-to-head with Fulham.

The Blues will be the favorites against the Championship side and will fancy their chances of going all the way in the competition.