Chelsea have held talks with Portuguese boss over manager vacancy - Reports

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have held talks with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to take over at the club in the summer. Amorim is widely regarded as one of the best managers in Europe at the moment.

Amorim has been in charge of the Portuguese club since 2020 and has managed them for 152 matches. He has won 104 of those games, drawn 27, and lost 21.

Amorim's team has impressed fans and experts across Europe, and the former Portuguese international has become a hot prospect as a result.

The Blues, meanwhile, recently parted ways with Graham Potter. While Frank Lampard has been appointed as the caretaker boss, the west Londoners are expected to raid the market for a new coach in the summer.

Names like Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, and Mauricio Pochettino are topping their wishlist. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehluyy reportedly wants a manager who is interested in building a long-term project.

Amorim, 38, could be a perfect fit for the role. The former midfielder's tactical awareness is also quite exemplary.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hinted on rotation against Brighton & Hove Albion

Frank Lampard has hinted that he could rotate his team during the Premier League showdown against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues have lost both their matches under Lampard so far. A 1-0 defeat to Wolves was followed by a 2-0 loss against Real Madrid.

With yet another fixture against Real Madrid coming up, Lampard has to keep his team fresh and fit. Hence, the midfield legend hinted at a rotation.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, Lampard said (via the Blues' official website):

"They can’t all play, the maths doesn’t work, So I think over the period I’m here, first I want to win football matches because we’re Chelsea and that’s what’s expected by us and the fans."

The Blues are 11th in the league with 39 points on the board from 30 league matches so far this campaign.

