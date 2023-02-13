Chelsea hierarchy decide Graham Potter's future - Reports

The Chelsea hierarchy have reportedly decided to give Graham Potter more time at the club. They still believe in the 47-year-old and will judge him on the long-term project rather than on current results.

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Blues owners are aware of the problems at the club this season. They want to give Potter time as the injury issues have prevented the manager from working with the best team at the club.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea hierarchy intend to judge Graham Potter by years, not months or games. theathletic.com/4187294/2023/0… Chelsea hierarchy intend to judge Graham Potter by years, not months or games. #CFC expect progress but giving 47yo significant time. Joining new project mid-season, ongoing rebuild, injuries, youth drive mean job seen as safe + long-term @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Chelsea hierarchy intend to judge Graham Potter by years, not months or games. #CFC expect progress but giving 47yo significant time. Joining new project mid-season, ongoing rebuild, injuries, youth drive mean job seen as safe + long-term @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4187294/2023/0…

Chelsea have won just two of their last 13 matches and are struggling in the league this season. The Blues are already out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and face Borussia Dortmund in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Potter has admitted that he has found the job challenging, saying:

"It is a challenge but it is my job. It is exciting; it tests you because you have to make sure you communicate properly and manage the environment as otherwise, it can go not very positively - but it has been a really good training week."

He continued:

"The spirit in the group is really good; there is big, healthy competition for places, and we need that, and then you have to have honest conversations and respect that players will be disappointed."

Chelsea urged to give Graham Potter time

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



#WhuChe Sitting down with the head coach ahead of today! 📽 Sitting down with the head coach ahead of today! 📽#WhuChe https://t.co/px8D9JpZfT

Marc Cucurella has urged the Chelsea board to give time to Graham Potter. The Spaniard claims the manager has plenty of ideas and can turn things around at the club.

He said:

"He is a good coach because his idea of football is attacking. All of it is a process. The last games before the break we didn't play too good or get results but this is a new season. This part of the season we have time, we meet more and know the ideas of the coach."

He added:

"This second part of the season, I am excited for. We have big players to do his ideas. I was really happy at Brighton with him and now he has come here and I think it is good for me and the rest of the team. We need to work and understand his ideas and the results will arrive."

Chelsea are 9th in the league - 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes