Chelsea hold secret meeting to hijack move for Arsenal target: Reports

According to The Express, Chelsea are interested in signing Arsenal target Rasmus Højlund and recently held a secret meeting to complete the signing. The Blues reportedly invited Antonio Percassi, the Atalanta chairman, to Stamford Bridge to discuss a potential move for the Danish forward.

Højlund has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 34 matches for Atalanta this season, across competitions.

Atalanta are expected to ask for a fee around £60 million for Højlund's services and Arsenal are reportedly interested in the player. Mikel Arteta is looking to build a team that can compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. Despite having the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Eddie Nketiah in their ranks, the Gunners want to add more depth at the number nine position.

Apart from the Gunners, Chelsea are also exploring the market for a striker as summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has barely played this season.

Armando Broja, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, is the only other designated striker that the Blues have in their ranks. Hence, injecting more options into their front line could serve the west Londoners well.

Højlund, 20, previously claimed that he is similar to Manchester City ace Erling Haaland. He said (via GOAL):

"I see parallels between myself and Erling Haaland. He is fast, left-footed, tall, has a good nose for goal and is a classy finisher. His mentality is also completely insane!”

Chelsea and Arsenal target Rasmus Højlund handed warning by his manager

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini recently urged Chelsea and Arsenal target Rasmus Højlund to stay humble despite the interest of top European clubs in acquiring his services.

After Atalanta's 3-1 win over Cremonense at the weekend, Gasperini told Tutto Mercato Web:

“I didn’t see him concentrated, perhaps he was still dazed by the many compliments he received during the week. He also had to be more attentive in the final in the defensive phase, he still lacks. He has very important qualities and he has demonstrated them, he is very young and he must not think that he has nothing more to learn."

Gasperini added:

“The stairs to improve are endless, he must not lose humility and mentality.”

While Højlund didn't manage to get on the scoresheet against Cremonese, he did bag an assist after coming off the bench.

