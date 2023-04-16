Chelsea identify Brazilian attacker as signing that could get them back to ‘competing’ for everything after disastrous season: Reports

Chelsea are determined to get their hands on Brazilian winger Raphinha, but they're not quite ready to meet Barca's asking price, paving the way for intense negotiations.

The Blues see the opportunity to snatch up a key player to revitalize their squad after a disastrous season. With Barca's failed gamble and Chelsea's keen interest, the stage is set for a fascinating transfer battle.

Raphinha's move to Barca from Leeds United was a risky endeavor, as the Catalan club shelled out a whopping €58 million for his services.

Expectations soared for the Brazilian, but he's been unable to make a consistent impact, despite respectable stats of nine goals and nine assists. The once shining star has lost his lustre, failing to be the difference-maker Barca desperately needed on the big stage.

Enter Chelsea, who have set their sights on Raphinha, believing the Brazilian can be the spark their squad needs. According to El Nacional, owner Todd Boehly is ready to make room for the winger in their next project, but they're unwilling to match Barca's original investment.

The Blues are eager to sit down at the negotiating table and hammer out a deal that suits both parties.

Although Raphinha started well at Camp Nou, his performances have dwindled and he's been overshadowed by the preferred choice of Ousmane Dembele in crucial matches.

However, due to Dembele's injury struggles, Raphinha has seen more playing time but has failed to seize the opportunity and assert his dominance on the pitch.

A move to Stamford Bridge could be the perfect opportunity for both Chelsea and Raphinha to bounce back from their respective challenges. The Blues will be able to strengthen their squad with a potentially game-changing player, while Raphinha could rediscover his form and confidence in a new environment.

With both clubs seeking a mutually beneficial agreement, only time will tell how this transfer saga unfolds.

Luis Enrique's Chelsea dreams dashed by Frank Lampard's caretaker appointment

Spain Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Blues' co-owner Todd Boehly has thrown a curveball in the managerial carousel, opting for club legend Frank Lampard as caretaker manager. This has left former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique disappointed and out in the cold.

The Spaniard was eager to take the reins at Stamford Bridge immediately, with his sights set on a Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Following the dismissal of Graham Potter earlier this month, the Blues resisted the urge to bring in a permanent manager. They chose instead to welcome Lampard back to the Bridge as interim head coach until season's end.

While Nagelsmann was content to bide his time and make a decision come summer, Enrique had his heart set on an immediate takeover, according to Spanish outlet AS. The report suggests that the decision, spearheaded by Boehly, to install Lampard on a temporary basis has left Enrique feeling snubbed and disheartened.

