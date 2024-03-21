Chelsea interested in signing 24-year-old Barcelona star in the summer transfer window - Reports

Chelsea reportedly want to capture Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has hardly exceeded any expectations since he left Manchester City to join up with the Blaugrana in January 2022. He has already played over 100 games for the Catalan giants, scoring 25 goals and providing 13 assists. His output this season has been somewhat remarkable, as he has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 32 games.

According to a report from Fichajes.net, Torres is one of the players who is set to be axed and leave Barcelona after the season concludes. The Blaugrana are hoping to recover a significant portion of the €55 million they paid Manchester City for him, but they will need a willing buyer.

This is where Chelsea comes in. The Blues have been monitoring him and they think he can succeed once more, recalling his glory days at Manchester City. He registered 16 goals and four assists in 43 games for City.

One reason for Torres' potential exit from the club is Xavi Hernandez's decision to end his time in the Camp Nou dugout at the end of this season. The team's next coach, who is currently unknown, is expected to have a major influence on Torres' choice to remain at Barcelona. Should the incoming coach have little intention of using Torres, he may decide to join Chelsea.

Barcelona making plans to sign Chelsea's teenage target

Barcelona are in the hunt for young talent and are now reportedly considering signing David Oduro. The 17-year-old left-back plays in the Ghanaian Premier League for the Accra Lions.

As per Football Espana, many prominent European teams like Chelsea have expressed interest in Oduro. He even had a trial with the Blues, but because of legal age limits, he can't join another club until he turns 18 in June.

Barca are pursuing Oduro as part of a larger strategy to bring in young talent, particularly from West Africa. Under Joan Laporta's direction, the club have been expanding their scouting activities in nations such as Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, and Mali.

With this strategy, the Blaugrana are hoping they can maintain elite competition while improving their financial management. The approach has worked in recent years, as they made teenage acquisitions of Ronald Araujo and Pedri, who have both entered the first team and exceeded expectations.

With Barca struggling to sign already established players, due to financial struggles, they will be hoping to snag David Oduro before Chelsea can get him.