Chelsea interested in signing 24-year-old star who rejected Barcelona: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who has snubbed a move to Barcelona, according to Fichajes (via El Nacional).

The 24-year-old midfielder was a target for manager Xavi Hernandez who wanted him to replace Sergio Busquets in the long term. However, Zubimendi made it clear that he was not interested in leaving his boyhood club.

The midfielder's rejection of Barca has left Xavi with a dilemma, as he is looking for a pivot who can fit his style of play. The Catalan club had also explored the possibility of signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, but the German international was too expensive and unlikely to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Zubimendi was seen as a more realistic option, but his loyalty to Real Sociedad has dashed Barcelona's hopes. Now, according to fichajes.net, Chelsea have entered the race for Zubimendi and are ready to make a bid for him. The Premier League club are looking to strengthen their midfield options, having lost Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante in the summer.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a fan of Zubimendi and believes he can add quality and depth to his squad. The midfielder has a release clause of €60 million in his contract with Real Sociedad, which runs until 2025.

The Basque club are not willing to negotiate his sale and will only let him go if his clause is met. Chelsea have the financial power to meet that demand, but it remains to be seen if Zubimendi would be tempted by a move to England or if he would prefer to stay in Spain.

Former Chelsea prodigy snubs Barcelona for Belgium giants

Tudor Mendel-Idowu has reportedly chosen to join Anderlecht over Barcelona. The 18-year-old wonderkid left the Blues as a free agent this month, sparking a transfer battle between the two European giants.

According to Sacha Tavolieri (via TheHardTackle), Mendel-Idowu has opted for a move to Belgium instead of Spain. Tavolieri claims that the young striker was impressed by Anderlecht’s project and their willingness to give him first-team opportunities.

Mendel-Idowu has been with Chelsea since 2012, when he joined their youth academy from his hometown of Slough. He has progressed through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, also represented England at under-17 level, netting three times in four appearances.

However, Mendel-Idowu decided to leave the Blues this summer, as he felt he had no clear path to the senior squad. He attracted interest from Barcelona, who saw him as a potential star for the future. But the Catalan club could not convince him to move to Camp Nou, as he preferred to continue his development at Anderlecht.