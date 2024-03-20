Chelsea interested in signing £35m rated PL star, likely to face competition from Manchester United: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to make approaches for signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

Robinson, a left-back by trade, has been a key player for Marco Silva's side this season. The American is an attack-minded full-back and has turned in a few quality performances for the Cottagers this season. The 26-year-old has made 35 appearances across competitions this season, churning out seven assists.

Chelsea have struggled with the lack of a consistent left full-back this season as Ben Chilwell has suffered from injury woes. Marc Cucurella's form has been hot and cold and Levi Colwill has often been used in that position.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are understood to have been looking for a new left-back in the summer to provide cover to Chilwell. They have been scouting Robinson since his Everton days.

Manchester United are also reportedly keen on bolstering the position. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have missed a lot of games due to injuries, forcing Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to deputize at times.

Apart from the two Premier League giants, Bayern Munich could also throw their name into the hat as Alphonso Davies has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Fulham, though, aren't expected to let the 26-year-old go for cheap. The Cottagers are in a strong position to negotiate and they could ask for a fee upward of £35 million for Robinson, as per GiveMeSport. He is contracted with the London club until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Franco Mastantuono: Reports

According to HITC, both Chelsea and Manchester United, along with Manchester City, are interested in signing Argentine prodigy Franco Mastantuono. As per the reports, both clubs have contacted the player's agents for talks.

The 16-year-old playmaker currently plays for River Plate and has so far made 10 appearances for the club. The attacking midfielder is also an Argentina youth international.

City's reported interest, though, could make matters interesting. Pep Guardiola's side already have Julian Alvarez and Claudio Echeverri (on loan at River Plate), which could give them an advantage to sign Mastantuono over the other two English clubs.