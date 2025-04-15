Chelsea interested in signing Brighton star as they look to bolster squad - Reports

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Brighton & Hove Albion forward Georginio Rutter ahead of making a move in the future, as per reports. The France U-21 international has been in impressive form for the Premier League side this season, with his performances catching the eyes of the Blues.

Reputable journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Enzo Maresca's side will possibly look to sign Rutter, and are monitoring the Frenchman. The report states that the 22-year-old is one of many names on Chelsea's shortlist as they look to strengthen their attack.

Georginio Rutter joined Brighton last summer from Leeds United in a club-record transfer that saw the Seagulls part ways with £40 million. The former Leeds forward has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances for the Seagulls this season. Rutter found the net for Brighton in their 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge back in September, and featured as the Seagulls won 3-0 against the Blues in February.

Chelsea are set to prioritise attacking reinforcement in the summer, with the striker position one of particular importance to the Blues. Rutter is a player who is capable of leading the line on his own, and can also play alongside another striker or out wide as a winger.

The Blues have done a great deal of business with Brighton in recent years, with the quartet of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Levi Colwill having played for the Seagulls. They should have no problems finding an agreement with the Premier League side for the transfer of Rutter if they intend to press forward with a deal.

Chelsea join race for Juventus sensation - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to enter into the race to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz in the summer, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Blues are keen to strengthen their forward options, and the Turkish wonderkid is one of the players on their radar.

Enzo Maresca's side will look to sign a left winger ahead of the 2025-26 season, and view Yildiz as a good target. The report indicates that they are not the only English side eyeing the 19-year-old, with Manchester United also keeping tabs on the young forward.

Kenan Yildiz took the number ten shirt at Juventus this season and has registered 13 direct goal contributions so far. The Turkiye international is being looked at for his directness and decision-making, qualities mostly lacking among Chelsea wingers this term.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More