Chelsea interested in signing defender hailed as the 'next Antonio Rudiger' - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for German wonderkid David Odogu, who has been likened to Antonio Rudiger. As reported by The Sun, the Blues have registered their interest in the highly-rated VfL Wolfsburg defender.

Odogu is very highly regarded in his homeland Germany and caught the eye as he played a key role in helping Germany conquer the FIFA Under-17 World Cup last year. Due to direct style of defending and athleticism, he has been likened to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, who spent five seasons with Chelsea.

Odogu came through the youth ranks of Steglitzer SC Südwest before joining Union Berlin and has been at Wolfsburg since 2020. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bundesliga side but is not far off from his breakthrough.

The youngster was one of the most impressive players for Germany in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup where they defeated France in the final. The 17-year-old has quite naturally attracted top clubs across Europe with Chelsea taking interest.

According to The Sun, Chelsea could face competition from Leicester City for the signature of Odogu. The Blues have heavily invested in top talents across the world since Todd Boehly took over and the German teenage defender could be the next in line.

Chelsea have a stacked backline right now with players like Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Alfie Gilchrist.

Pundit heaps praise on PL attacker who rejected Chelsea in the summer

Pundit Jason Cundy has lavished praise on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise who reportedly turned down Chelsea to stay with the Eagles in the summer. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“I want to talk about Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. That kid, for me, I think he can go into any team in the Premier League – right now, including Manchester City."

He added:

“Crystal Palace fans won’t thank me for saying this but this kid is going to the very top. He’s too good for Palace. Someone is going to come in for him. He’s absolutely top draw this kid and he’s going to go to the very top.”

The France under-21 international has scored five goals and provided one assist in nine Premier League appearances this season.