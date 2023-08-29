Chelsea interested in signing player once dubbed 'brilliant' by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer.

The 24-year-old was previously with Manchester City and was once labeled as a brilliant player by City head coach Pep Guardiola.

As per Daily Mail, Torres has now emerged as a transfer option for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who are currently on the lookout for a new attacker. The west London club are believed to be interested in signing a versatile forward, who can operate in various attacking positions.

Torres joined Spanish giants Barcelona in January last year for a transfer fee in the region of €55 million from Manchester City. Prior to his move, he made 43 appearances for City, scoring 16 goals and registering a further four assists.

His versatility can see him operate as a number nine and also on the wings, a trait that Pochettino would love to have in his team. Torres was once described as a brilliant player by former Barca coach Guardiola in 2021.

Speaking about the forward in May 2021, the Spaniard said via Skysports:

“Yeah, he can be [a No 9]. We will use him, we used him and he was brilliant. His rhythm, especially defensively he has improved a lot. The game at Palace, he makes a turn [in his season] – so good."

"The movement he makes as a striker, for the [third] goal, it hits the bar and where it goes, he knew it.”

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea eventually succeeds in their attempt to bring in Torres this summer from Barca. Another name reportedly on their list is Arsenal star, Emile Smith Rowe.

Chelsea manager makes big title ambition claim

Blues boss, Pochettino, has revealed that his aim is to win every available silverware with Chelsea this season. He made this known ahead of his side's Carabao Cup second-round clash against Wimbledon on Tuesday, August 29.

The Blues will be challenging for three domestic trophies this season, after missing out on European competitions as they finished 12th in the league last season.

To the press via Football.London, Pochettino said that he wants to win the Premier League and both the cups this season:

"I am not going to make the same mistake because it is going to follow me all of my life. I want to win Carabao Cup, I want to win FA Cup and I want to win Premier League then see what happens and how it is twisted."

He continued:

"I want to win tomorrow and I want to win the cups and the Premier League. Every single competition is going to be a challenge for us and opportunity to win."

Chelsea will take on AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, (August 29) at Stamford Bridge. In the Premier League, they have won one, lost one and drawn one of their first three games.