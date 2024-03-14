Chelsea keen on hiring current PL boss as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, whose future at the club is uncertain. According to The Times, the Brighton manager is also keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, as he would get a huge backing from the Blues' owners.

De Zerbi is regarded as one of Europe's finest tacticians. He has also worked with a couple of players in the current Blues' squad and that could be an advantage for the Italian tactician. He has worked with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill, and Robert Sanchez at Brighton. He has also managed Mykhaylo Mudryk during their time at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, any possible appointment of De Zerbi by Chelsea will depend on the current manager Pochettino leaving them this summer. The Argentine tactician has come under severe pressure in recent weeks, and The Times also suggest that he could part ways with the club owners.

The Blues currently occupy 11th position on the Premier League table and are at risk of missing out on European football for the second consecutive season.

Cole Palmer backs Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to succeed

Cole Palmer has thrown his weight of support around under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino following his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle United on March 11.

Palmer was among the goalscorers for the home team, as they got back to winning ways in the league in their impressive win over the Magpies. In an interview with Sky Sports after the game, he was quick to point out the impact Pochettino has made on the relatively young Blues' squad.

He said via Football London:

"I think there is so much talents at Chelsea. The fans don't see it, you guys don't see it but the way the manager works us on the pitch the things he does with us, it's only going to get better."

Chelsea will next take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, March 17.