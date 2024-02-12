Chelsea keen on replacing Pochettino with 59-year-old Premier League winning manager, could reach agreement before season ends: Reports

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly soon be on Stamford Bridge's managerial chopping block owing to his side's abysmal form this season. The Blues' upper management reportedly already have a replacement in mind, with Premier League-winning Roberto Mancini seemingly on their radar.

Despite spending over €450 million this term, the Blues have failed to turn things around following their disappointing outings in the club's recent history. The west London outfit occupy a lowly 11th position in the Premier League, having lost a whopping 10 of their 23 league games this season.

Consequently, manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under the scrutiny of fans and media alike, facing the heat for his team's monumental failures. Having arrived at Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season, the Argentine coach is already facing uncertainty regarding his future at the club.

According to a recent report by British media outlet DAZN, Chelsea officials are considering appointing Roberto Mancini as the successor to Pochettino. The Premier League giants could attempt to poach the Saudi Arabia manager before the end of the season if their form continues to dwindle.

Mancini, 59, is very familiar with the unforgiving environment of the Premier League, having managed Manchester City between 2009 and 2013. The Italian tactician managed to secure three accolades during his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, including a drought-ending top-flight title in 2012.

Mauricio Pochettino claims Chelsea owners are backing him amidst sacking rumors

Despite what the world might say, Mauricio Pochettino is extremely confident in retaining his job at Chelsea. The 51-year-old manager has been touted to receive his firing orders by the end of the season due to the Blues' woeful form. Nevertheless, Pochettino is seemingly calm about the situation, as showcased by his recent statements.

The Argentine tactician was once again grilled by the media following Chelsea's horrifying loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on February 4. Shortly after the 4-2 loss, Pochettino came out to address the rumors regarding his sacking, saying (via Fabrizio Romano),

"I received good text message from the owners. They are in contact with me, everyday. I feel support."

Pochettino also urged the Blues fans to support to support their side, saying:

"The fans need to be patient. We need to find a way to succeed. We need the support."

Chelsea were able to echo Pochettino's statements in their most recent match, defeating Aston Villa 3-1 to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Despite their absence in Europe and their appalling showings in the league, the English giants are very much active in other domestic competitions.

Aside from their progressions in the FA Cup, Chelsea have also reached the final of the EFL Cup, where they are set to face Liverpool later this month.