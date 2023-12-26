Chelsea keen on signing €40 million rated defender who has been linked with Real Madrid - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen's dynamic full-back Jeremie Frimpong, who has also been linked to Real Madrid.

Since his transfer to Leverkusen in early 2021, Frimpong has emerged as a remarkable talent in the Bundesliga. Operating in a more attacking role than a traditional right-back, Frimpong has flourished under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, recording 17 goal contributions in 22 appearances. His impressive tally this season includes seven goals and ten assists.

Chelsea's interest in Frimpong comes amid concerns over Reece James' fitness and Malo Gusto's struggle to cement his place in the squad. According to Fichajes.net, the Blues are ready to commit a substantial €40 million to bring the 23-year-old defender to Stamford Bridge. However, this would put them in direct competition with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

The €40 million price tag, facilitated by a release clause, doesn't seem to have deterred the London club as they seek to bolster their defensive options. Real Madrid, on the other hand, view Frimpong as a potential successor to Dani Carvajal. As the legendary right-back approaches the final stages of his career, the young Dutch defender could represent an exciting prospect to take over.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's sub-par loan spell at Real Madrid could see him return to Chelsea

Real Madrid signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea as a temporary solution due to Thibaut Courtois' injury. However, the Spanish giants are reportedly unconvinced about extending his stay beyond the current loan term.

The Blues have faced a conundrum with Kepa's inconsistent performances over the years, leading to their move for Edouard Mendy to fill the starting goalkeeper spot. However, Mendy's subsequent transfer to Al-Ahli could have seen the Spaniard retain the pole position in the starting lineup, but he opted for a year-long loan to Madrid.

According to reports from Metro, Kepa's tenure at Real Madrid hasn't dispelled the concerns surrounding his abilities. This skepticism, coupled with his recent injury spell, has further complicated his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is expected to return to Stamford Bridge when his loan ends.

This could see Kepa compete with Robert Sanchez for the No.1 jersey at Chelsea, although his contract is set to expire in 2025 and there have been links to other clubs.