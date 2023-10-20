Chelsea keen on signing Barcelona youngster with €10-15 million release clause - Reports

According to multiple reports, Chelsea have set their eyes on Barcelona prodigy Pau Cubarsi, who has been impressive with Barca Atletic. The 16-year-old youngster has a relatively low release clause, prompting the Blues to add him to their list of transfer prospects.

Barcelona have seen several youngsters break through the ranks under the management of club legend Xavi Hernandez. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez received their first-team debuts under him. In a similar fashion, Pau Cubarsi has also been called up to train with the senior squad by the Spaniard, owing to his superlative gaming displays.

Cubarsi has attracted interest from some of the most prominent clubs in Europe, including Chelsea. According to Toni Juanmarti of SPORT (via BarcaUniversal), the Blues have been trying to poach the youngster away from Spain for some time now.

Mauricio Pochettino even tried to sign Cubarsi earlier this summer, but the Spanish defender chose to stay put. He even signed a contract extension with the Blaugrana that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026. Chelsea still maintain their interest in the Spaniard and have even intensified their pursuit of the youngster.

Cubarsi's new deal with the Catalan giants has apparently updated his release clause to fall somewhere between €10-15 million. Despite his low release clause, Barcelona remain calm about the situation, as Xavi and Deco believe that the ideal progression plan for Cubarsi lies in Spain.

The Estanyol-born defender has been progressing well with the reigning La Liga champions alongside new recruit Mika Faye. With Jules Kounde sidelined due to a knee injury, the young defenders are in contention to make their senior debuts in the coming days.

Chelsea recently dented Barcelona's plans to acquire Ian Maatsen

Having made some questionable financial decisions in the past, the 27-time La Liga champions seem to have updated their transfer policy now. The Spanish giants have signed multiple players, free of cost, in recent years, including Ilkay Gundogan, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As a result, Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen, whose deal with the Blues was scheduled to expire next summer. However, before Xavi and Deco could make a move, Chelsea opted to extend his contract.

The 21-year-old versatile left-back will now remain at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2025. Maatsen made his debut with the Blues last season and has already made six substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.