Chelsea keen on signing Bayern Munich star – Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing a centre-back this summer and Niklas Sule has reportedly emerged as their primary target. The Bayern Munich defender is yet to agree a new deal and is entering the final year of his contract.

As per Bild, Niklas Sule is one of the players the Bundesliga champions are looking to sell this summer. Chelsea are interested in the German international and manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the driving force behind it.

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle to Goal/DAZN: "I want to become the best centre-back in the world, win the Champions League, and win one or more important titles with the national team." #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 30, 2019

Chelsea are looking to bolster their backline. Thiago Silva is set to turn 37, while Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Cesar Azpilicueta's contracts will expire soon, with one of them potentially leaving the club, as per The Athletic.

Thomas Tuchel has asked the Chelsea board to sign a defender this summer but he is also willing to give youngsters a chance. Marc Guehi, Ethan Ampadu, and Malang Sarr are on the Chelsea books and are set to return from their loans this summer.

Chelsea were interested in Niklas Sule before he joined Bayern Munich

Chelsea were keen on signing Niklas Sule back in 2017 as well. Manchester United were also in the race to sign the German, but he opted to stay in the Bundesliga and moved to Bayern Munich. Sule confirmed his interest in moving to the Premier League in 2019 when he said:

"It was a thought to go to the Premier League [in 2017]," Sule said. This is one of the leagues in which I really want to play. At the time, however, I saw the change to Munich as the best step. And, as you can see, I am very happy at Bayern. Not only because I got my way, but also because the fans and all the staff are great."

93 - Since moving to @FCBayernEN, no defender has such a high passing accuracy in the Bundesliga as birthday boy Niklas #Süle (93%, min. 100 passes). Rock. pic.twitter.com/rSZi5Aq2rc — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 3, 2019

Virgil van Dijk was also full of praise for Niklas Sule, and the Liverpool defender's words sparked rumors of a move to the Premier League club.

"I've been watching Sule's development for a long time. I've played against him often, he is a very talented defender," Van Dijk said. "Sule has a great future ahead of him. He plays for a big club and is already a cornerstone there."

