Chelsea keen on signing defender with £69m release clause as potential Thiago Silva replacement - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified two defenders as they look to shore up their backline in the summer, with Thiago Silva looking set for the exit door. As reported by EPL Index via Teamtalk, the Blues have zeroed in on Newcastle United's Sven Botman and Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande as their primary targets for the summer.

Silva has been an excellent servant for Chelsea since his move to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2020. Even at the age of 39, he remains a key player for Mauricio Pochettino's side, having made 29 appearances across competitions this season.

However, with Silva's contract expiring at the end of the season, it has been claimed that he could be allowed to leave in the summer. Chelsea have already identified Sven Botman and Ousmane Diomande as their targets to replace the veteran Brazilian.

Botman has been a key player for Newcastle United following his move from Lille in 2022. The Dutchman is just 24 years of age and already boasts plenty of experience at the highest level, having featured for Heerenveen, Lille, and Newcastle United.

He is a well-rounded defender with excellent ball-playing abilities while also being dominant physically. Botman has made 64 appearances for Newcastle United to date, having scored twice and providing two assists in the process while helping his side keep 25 clean sheets.

Diomande, on the other hand, is just 20 years of age and has emerged as one of the brightest defensive talents in world football. The Ivory Coast international has been a key player for Sporting CP this season and has particularly caught the eye with his exceptional ball-playing abilities.

The 20-year-old has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, helping Sporting keep five clean sheets. He is excellent in the air and is also very agile while excelling on the ball.

Gary Neville slams Chelsea for signing Romeo Lavia

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Chelsea for signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton last summer. The former England right-back has claimed that the Blues only satisfied their ego by beating Liverpool for Lavia's signature but the player was not even needed.

Neville also suggested that Lavia would struggle to get into Chelsea's starting XI ahead of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher.

“They went and bought Enzo, they go and buy Caicedo and then through their ego they went and bought Lavia on the final day of the transfer window for £54m and then they have to sell Conor Gallagher? They didn’t need Lavia, he’s not even played a game for them anyway," he said.

Lavia joined the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer from Southampton in a deal worth £53 million plus add-ons. The Belgian has hardly played for Chelsea having struggled with persistent injury problems. He has played just 32 minutes this season.