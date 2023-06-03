Chelsea keen on signing two players to steal the march of Arsenal and Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal and Liverpool targets Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte respectively.

The Blues had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, where they sacked two permanent managers and finished 12th in the Premier League table. They have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach.

As per The Guardian, Despite Chelsea spending over £600 million on 17 players last season, the Argentine manager wants to add more players this summer. This is especially because they are set for a major clearout in midfield this transfer window.

Mateo Kovacic has been linked with Manchester City while Mason Mount is in initial talks with Manchester United. N'Golo Kante is set to become a free agent and a new contract hasn't been offered yet. Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has garnered interest from AC Milan.

Hence, Chelsea are looking to bring in Caicedo and Ugarte to join Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park.

The Blues have been linked with Caicedo in the past, who was also the subject of two bids from Arsenal in January, with £70 million being the highest. Brighton & Hove Albion rejected the bids back then but would be willing to sell the youngster for £80 million this summer.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, with Pochettino's former club Paris Saint-Germain also interested. The Uruguayan midfielder's contract has a release clause worth £52 million and is set to leave Sporting CP this summer.

Caicedo and Ugarte's numbers as they attract interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal

While they are still young, Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte have already shown their abilities and potential at a good level. This is evident by interest from top clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea in the two players.

The 22-year-old Ugarte plays as a defensive midfielder for Sporting CP since joining the club from Famalicao in 2021. He has made 85 appearances for the club, helping them win one league cup.

The 21-year-old Caicedo, meanwhile, has become one of the first names on Brighton's team sheets since Yves Bissouma's move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer. He has played as a defensive and a central midfielder and also as a right-back this season.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for Brighton, helping them qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

Poll : 0 votes