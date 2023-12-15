Chelsea keeping tabs on Serie A defender as Mauricio Pochettino hopes to add new players to the squad in January - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno ahead of a potential January transfer as they look to strengthen their squad.

The Blues are on the hunt for reinforcement after a disappointing start to the season, which has them in 12th place in the league standings. Mauricio Pochettino joined Chelsea in the summer with a great deal of expectation as he took charge of a young and talented group. The story has changed since then, with the Blues performing way below expectations and the manager beginning to feel the pressure.

Pochettino openly declared the need to add quality to the squad after his side succumbed limply to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend. As per the Daily Mail, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is keen on a new centre-back, midfielder, and striker in January.

Torino ace Alessandro Buongiorno fits the bill at Stamford Bridge and is one of the club's targets. Chelsea will continue to scout the Italian defender before deciding on whether to move for him in January 2024.

Buongiorno fits the bill of what the west London side are searching for due to his age, versatility, and physical characteristics. At 24, the Italian defender stands at 1.92m tall, which makes him taller than all of the club's central defenders bar Benoit Badiashile.

Alessandro Buongiorno has been an important player for Torino this season, featuring 14 times across all competitions, scoring twice. He has played 92 senior games for his boyhood club and is hailed for his ability on and off the ball.

Chelsea keep eye on January window for defensive recruitment

Chelsea have been very active in transfer windows over the last 18 months, with over 25 players joining the side in this time. The club's owners have shown that they are not shy to spend heavily, having spent around £1 billion since taking over last summer.

Pochettino wants his side to sign a new centre-back in January after his defenders have disappointed him at times. On paper, a combination of Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, and Trevoh Chalobah is supposed to be among the best, but this is not the case.

Chelsea's defense has often displayed great inexperience and naivety in recent months, particularly against Newcastle United last month. They lost 4-1 at St. James' Park, with skipper Reece James getting sent off. The Blues will now look to sign a quality defender to help raise the level of their team.

Pochettino has not seen Wesley Fofana play for the side yet, as he remains ruled out through injury. Chalobah's future is also uncertain, as he is expected to make a move away from the club in 2024. This makes the signing of a central defender quite important for the side, and they will make it a priority.