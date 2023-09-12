Chelsea leading race to sign English star, Mauricio Pochettino wants the player for 3 key reasons - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney, with manager Mauricio Pochettino believed to be in favor of a potential transfer.

Toney was handed an eight-month ban by the FA in May for breaking betting rules, including betting against his own team. Since his suspension, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

According to LondonWorld, Chelsea are leading the race for Toney's signature and are making moves behind the scenes to sign him in January. Pochettino is apparently in favor of the move as the player is English, at the right age (27), and is proven in the Premier League.

Toney helped Brentford win promotion in the 2020-21 season after bagging 31 goals and 10 assists in 45 Championship games. Since then, he has registered an impressive tally of 32 goals and nine assists in 68 Premier League games across two seasons.

Toney, who has two years left on his contract at Brentford, finished as the third-highest scorer in the league last season after scoring 20 times in 33 matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to be on the lookout for a new striker despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has played in all five games for the Blues this season, scoring once. Pochettino also has Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja as options in the centre-forward position.

The Frenchman, however, is yet to kick a ball for his new club this season due to a serious knee injury he suffered in August. Broja (21), meanwhile, is nearing a return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Chelsea star stresses on Reece James' importance after injury

Reece James was made the Blues' captain after Cesar Azpilicueta's exit this summer. After playing 76 minutes in the 1-1 season-opening draw against Liverpool last month, he was substituted due to a hamstring injury.

Since then, Malo Gusto has been filling in for him at right-back. The Frenchman, who was signed from Lyon for €30 million earlier this year, has featured in all five games for his team this season.

But the 20-year-old has reminded fans about James' importance to the team and told the club's official website:

"We are all sad for Reece. We must not forget he is our captain, he is important for the squad and the club. Now I must use this opportunity to replace him in a good way and show that I can play."

James (23) hasn't had the best of luck with injuries in the past few years. He has missed a total of 50 games so far for Chelsea due to fitness problems since the start of the 2021-22 season.