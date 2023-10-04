Chelsea make contact to sign MLS wonderkid after 6 month scouting mission: Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have contacted MLS club New York Red Bulls to sign their talented youngster Julian Hall after scouting him for six months.

Hall, 15, became the second youngest player in the history of the MLS after making his debut for New York Red Bulls last week. Hall first attracted the attention of the Blues after scoring a brace against them in the Under-15 Generations Adidas Cup in April. The Stamford Bridge club have since been scouting the player.

Hall, 15, plays as a forward and has recently penned a new deal with New York Red Bulls to keep him at the club until 2026. The Blues were keen on inviting the player for a trial at Cobham before his 16th birthday. However, a new deal means New York Red Bulls can now block such an approach and can even command a substantial fee for the wonderkid.

Apart from Chelsea, the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and others are among the teams interested in Hall. New York Red Bulls, though, are reportedly looking to use their multi-club model and send the player to either RB Salzburg or RB Leipzig to ease his way into European football.

Hall holds a Polish passport, meaning breaking into European football might be easier for the youngster. The US and Poland are vying to secure the player's rights in terms of his future in international football.

The Blues, meanwhile, have been building a rich talent pool with future stars. Much like the Red Bull group, they are also looking to build a multi-club model with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg already now part of Todd Boehly's ownership group.

The Stamford Bridge club have several prospects in their ranks. They have recently signed Deivid Washington, Andre Santos, Angelo Gabriel, Cesar Casadei, Gabriel Slonina, Kendry Paez, and more. Adding Hall will further bolster their arsenal.

Mykhaylo Mudryk recently scored his first Chelsea goal

Speaking of talented youngsters, fans were buzzed when Chelsea spent big money to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. The Ukrainian, however, failed to find his feat at the club.

After much struggle, Mudryk has finally scored his first goal for the club during their latest 2-0 Premier League away win against Fulham on October 2. After being picked out by Levi Colwill, Mudryk brought the ball down with impressive chest control before finding the back of the net.

Mudryk arrived at Chelsea with a lot of promise. However, his potential hasn't flourished as one might have expected it to. Fans will hope that the strike against Fulham will mark a new beginning for Mudryk.