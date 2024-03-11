Chelsea make offer for La Liga manager, club officials 'not at all satisfied' with Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

According to AS, Chelsea have tabled an offer for Girona manager Michel Sanchez as the club are reportedly unhappy with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues brought in Pochettino at the start of the 2023/24 season. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager has failed to steady the club's tumultuous ship. The west Londoners are currently 11th in the Premier League with 36 points from 26 matches.

The Blues are allegedly looking to bring in a new manager in the summer, as per the aforementioned report. Michel has emerged as an option for the London club, given his phenomenal run with Girona in recent seasons.

The La Liga side are going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race. They are second in the league table with 62 points from 28 matches, seven points behind Los Merengues and one point ahead of Barca.

Michel is also on Newcastle United and Barcelona's radar. However, he has previously expressed interest in staying a Girona for another year. Chelsea's force in the transfer market could be a lucrative option to lure MIchel Sanchez away from Spain.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino makes defiant claim ahead of Newcastle clash

Chelsea have continuously lacked consistency this season. Their recent form is far from impressive as Pochettino's side have amassed only five points from the possible 15 in their last five games.

With the Argentine's future up in the air, Pochettino made a defiant claim to the media ahead of the Newcastle clash, saying (via BBC):

"The fans are not going to love any more another coach at Chelsea. I knew it was going to be tough [and] we need time and belief."

He added:

"If you compare with the past, when you are in a different project, people need to understand. I've tried to explain. I talk, I move my mouth, but you don't hear."

Pochettino continued:

"We understand the frustration and the reception. We need to try to improve the way we play and try to change this feeling. We need our fans and we hope that on Monday the fans will be great and behind us for 90 minutes to win the game."

Newcastle have also struggled this season. Eddie Howe's team are currently 10th in the league with 40 points from 27 matches.