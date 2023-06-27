Chelsea and Manchester City interested in signing record-breaking Arsenal youngster: Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing record-breaking Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri became the youngest player in the history of the Premier League this past season.

He came on as a substitute during a 3-0 win against Brentford at the Emirates in September. Nwaneri was only 15 years and 181 days old at that point in time. His schoolboy contract is set to come to an end.

The Gunners are keen to keep hold of the player and have offered him a lucrative contract. However, Chelsea and Manchester City have also shown an interest in Nwaneri.

According to the aforementioned contract, Nwaneri can sign a professional contract when he turns 17. Mikel Arteta, sporting director Edu, and academy coach Per Mertesacker are working on securing a new deal for Nwaneri.

Journalist provided an update on Arsenal and Manchester City target Declan Rice

West Ham United Trophy Parade

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United. The midfielder has become the subject of a tug of war between top English clubs at this point in time.

Rice looks set to move away from West Ham in the summer. A move to north London has been touted as his favorable destination for a while. Journalist Dean Jones, however, claimed that Rice could do a 180 and join Manchester City instead.

Jones said (via Hammers News):

"We know that Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal and is happy to do so. But if this next bid is not OK and Man City do make a bid then I absolutely believe that Declan Rice would go and join Man City. That would be quite a scary prospect I think if they were also able to get Declan Rice through, which they didn’t really plan to do too much.”

Rice has been a key player for the Hammers in recent seasons. He is one of the most sought-after players in English football. Hence, it is understandable why top Premier League sides are lurking to secure Rice's signature.

Poll : 0 votes