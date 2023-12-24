Chelsea and Manchester United involved in transfer battle for exciting striker valued at around €50m: Reports

As the January transfer window nears, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly set to be involved in a battle to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. According to 90min (via Fichajes.net), both Premier League giants are intensifying their interest in the Slovenian forward, who is reportedly entertaining thoughts of departure.

Sesko's talent caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs during the previous summer window. Despite this, the young striker chose a move to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg after the former paid £20 million. However, this move has not yielded the expected on-field dividends for him as he has scored just seven goals across 22 games.

Sesko's current predicament is characterized by limited playing time, which has seemingly triggered a reevaluation of his future. Both Chelsea and Manchester United are keenly observing this situation, hoping to capitalize. Sesko's potential sale could see Leipzig double their investment in the striker by moving him on for about €50 million.

The Blues' interest is particularly notable as they continue to scout alternatives to enhance their offensive line. They signed Nicolas Jackson in the summer but he has failed to impress, scoring eight goals in 21 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta but the Dane has yet to score in the Premier League after 14 appearances.

Shaktar Donetsk Georgiy Sudakov on Manchester United's radar after Chelsea's Mudryk signing

Georgiy Sudakov's name has emerged as a hot topic among top clubs, with TuttoJuve (via United in Focus) reporting significant interest from the likes of Manchester United. This skilled attacking midfielder has stepped into the spotlight in Ukraine, inheriting the Shaktar Donetsk No. 10 formerly donned by Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sudakov's promising skills are still in the process of translating into tangible results on the pitch. His current season tally stands at three goals and a single assist across all competitions, which hints at potential yet to be fully realized.

United's interest in Sudakov is particularly noteworthy, as they view him as a potential long-term successor to Christian Eriksen. This could potentially translate into a significant investment, with figures hovering around the £35 million mark, as per reports from Corriere dello Sport (via United In Focus).

Should this transfer materialize, the expectations at Old Trafford will undoubtedly be high. They will certainly be hoping he can adapt to the Premier League better than Mudryk has done at Chelsea since he made the £88 million switch.

He has scored just three goals and provided four assists in 35 games across competitions for the Blues.

