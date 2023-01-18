Chelsea and Manchester United ready to rival Tottenham to sign Premier League goalkeeper this summer: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have joined Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea have two goalkeepers in Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga competing for the number 1 spot. However, there appear to be concerns about the long-term futures of both the shot-stoppers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had David de Gea as their first-choice goalkeeper for over a decade. The Spaniard is also expected to extend his contract with the club on reduced terms.

De Gea, though, has often been criticized for his lack of ability to play with the ball at his feet. The Red Devils could thus look to strengthen their goalkeeping department in the summer, especially if they secure Champions League qualification.

Brentford custodian Raya has thus emerged as a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United, according to the aforementioned source. They are tipped to rival Tottenham for the Spain international's signature at the end of the season.

Spurs are said to be planning for life after Hugo Lloris, who recently announced his retirement from international football. With the Frenchman in his late 30s, the north London giants have begun the hunt for a long-term successor for their captain.

Tottenham have hence been monitoring Raya's situation at Brentford for a while now. The 27-year-old could now become the center of a transfer battle between the three Premier League giants.

Raya has his contract with the Bees expiring in the summer of 2024 and is tipped to leave the club at the end of the season. This season could prove to be the final opportunity for Thomas Frank's side to pocket a significant transfer fee for him.

As per the report, the Barcelona-born goalkeeper is expected to cost a sum in the region of £15-20 million. It remains to be seen who among Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham will acquire his services.

How has Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham target Raya fared for Brentford?

Raya has been on Brentford's books since joining them from Blackburn Rovers for around £3 million in 2019. He went on to help the Bees secure promotion to the Premier League two years later.

The Spaniard has made 142 appearances across all competitions for Frank's side, with 43 of them coming in the Premier League. He has kept 14 clean sheets in the English top-flight so far.

Raya was reportedly the subject of a £10 million bid from Arsenal in the summer of 2020. While the Gunners have since signed Aaron Ramsdale, the Catalonian could soon be on his way to another top club.

