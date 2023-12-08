Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle each other in attempt to sign German forward who left Bayern in 2021 - Reports 

According to Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing under-17 Germany international Max Moerstedt.

Moerstedt was a part of Bayern Munich's youth set-up and left the Bavarians in 2021 to join Hoffenheim. The striker, born in 2006, has scored 14 goals and has provided four assists in 11 matches across competitions for Hoffenheim's youth team this season.

Moerstedt had a notable campaign in the recently-concluded under-17 World Cup, which Germany won, scoring four goals and providing two assists in six appearances in the competition.

His rich vein of form has spiked the interest of top European clubs. Chelsea and Manchester United are among those interested in signing the player.

The Blues are building a young squad and Moerstedt, 17, could be a part of the team's long-term future. Mauricio Pochettino's team seem a bit light up front and are looking to sign new attackers. Hence, the links to Moerstedt could result in a transfer.

The Red Devils are also looking to bolster their squad. With Anthony Martial's uncertain future, Moerstedt could become a long-term attacking partner for Rasmus Hojlund for the club. Moerstedt's current contract with Hoffenheim runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reflects on the defeat to Manchester United

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 in their latest Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6. Scott McTominay scored a brace for the home side (19', 69').

While Cole Palmer scored a spectacular goal for the visitors on the stroke of halftime (45'), his goal turned out to be a consolation. Mauricio Pochettino said after the match that the Blues' players were tired and couldn't match United's energy.

He said (via GOAL):

"I'm not disappointed because we gave everything, but we didn't match the energy or aggressiveness. We created chances, maybe enough to draw the game."

The Blues continue to struggle under Pochettino and are currently 10th in the Premier League with 19 points from 15 matches. They play Everton next at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10.