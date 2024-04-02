Chelsea move ahead of Serie A giants in race to sign Brazilian goalkeeper with €60 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea have moved ahead of Inter Milan in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense's Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, according to Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

Bento, 24, recently made his international debut during the last international break and has so far made two appearances for the Selecaos. playing in the games against Spain and England.

The Brazilian made his senior debut back in 2021 and has so far made 149 appearances for Paranaense, including 12 this season. He has kept six clean sheets this term. The shot-stopper is contracted with his current club until the end of the 2025-26 season. While he has a buyout clause of €60 million, Paranense would reportedly accept an offer of €15 million.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez has not been consistent between the posts. While they also have Dorde Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga might be sold when his Real Madrid loan spell expires.

Bento looks like a promising player in his position and has a long career ahead of him. He can also be expected to serve as Alisson Becker's backup for Brazil. Moving to the Premier League could perhaps hand him a better chance of competing with the likes of Alisson and Ederson Moraes.

Chelsea ready to sell Reece James: Reports

According to The Times, Chelsea are ready to let Reece James leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. Since Todd Boehly and Co. have taken over, the Blues have spent over £1 billion in the transfer market.

However, the investments haven't fetched the expected result and the club are in a turbulent situation. Apart from lackluster on-field performances, the Blues are also struggling with financial fair play issues.

Selling homegrown players will see the club gain in their profit column directly. Hence, the Blues are reportedly ready to sanction club captain James' sale.

Since making his first team debut in 2019, James has so far made 156 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 21 assists. The England international is one of the best in his position when fit. However, this season, he has undergone surgery and has made only nine appearances across competitions. James has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The right-back is contracted with Chelsea until the end of the 20207-28 season and according to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €50 million. Selling their academy product could help the Blues relieve some of the financial pressure on the club.

Poll : Do you feel Chelsea need a new goalkeeper? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion