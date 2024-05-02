Chelsea offer €55m to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid - Reports

According to UOL, Chelsea are prepared to offer €55 million to Palmeiras to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Estevao.

The Blues are firmly in the race for the youngser, who notably scored three goals and provided three assists in five games during the Under-17 World Cup. He has joined up with the first team at Palmeiras already, playing four matches in the Brazilian Serie A this season.

The report has revealed that Chelsea are prepared to pay €30 million guaranteed, while they will pay another €20-25 million in add-ons. Estevao, who is also known as Messinho, has a long-term contract with Palmeiras that will see him stay at the Brazilian giants until 2026.

However, he could move to Stamford Bridge when he turns 18 if the Brazilian club accept the Blues' offer for his services.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has endured a terrible season this campaign. However, the club and fans will hope they can see better days when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge later today (April 2). The Argentine boss will face a familiar foe, as he once managed Spurs.

Pochettino spent five years in charge of the north London side between 2014 and 2019. His astute management and recruitment played a part in ultimately getting him the job at Stamford Bridge. The Blues boss discussed the upcoming game in a pre-match press conference, saying (via Football London):

"It was special when we played there because it was my first time after I left the club but now it is different. It is always emotional because we are going to meet people we worked with for a long period. Yes, I cannot hide my emotion for the club and I think it is going to be emotional.

"Whenever you face your former team and the history is good, the bits you remember, of course. But as I said before, it is 90 minutes, we want to win and Tottenham are going to try and win, also. It will be a good game."

Pochettino will hope he can secure the win against his former side, with Chelsea hoping to secure a place in the top half of the league at the very least. Tottenham, on the other hand, continue their bid to finish in the Champions League places for next season under Ange Postecoglou. Chelsea are ninth in the table while Spurs are fifth.