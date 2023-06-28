Chelsea offering £15m to Brazilian club for 18-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Angelo Gabriel from Santos, as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, Chelsea are looking to bring Angelo Gabriel to Stamford Bridge in 2024 and have made an offer worth £15 million. The transfer expert further suggested that the negotiations are concrete.

Angelo has been a player in demand following his emergence on the scene at Santos. At 18, he has already made 129 appearances for the Brazilian giants. He has been compared to Brazilian icon Neymar, who also came through the youth ranks of the Black and White.

According to Express Sport, Barcelona were interested in the teenage prodigy but have passed on the opportunity to sign him.

Barcelona have been tracking Angelo for quite a while now and acquired a right for his first refusal and a preferential purchase option in January. However, they have reportedly decided not to exercise the option due to their financial situation.

Santos are understood to be struggling financially as per reports from Bolavip and are therefore ready to part ways with their prized asset at a cut price.

Angelo is predominantly a right winger but can also be deployed on the left flank. He has so far made 129 appearances for Santos scoring five times and providing 10 assists.

Angelo has also represented Brazil at youth level from under 15 to under 20. For just £15 million, he could prove to be a solid addition to Chelsea in the long run.

The Blues have already been very much active in the transfer market having signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52 million. They have also acquired Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle for £17.27 million.

The west London let Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante move to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing window and are looking to part ways with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount as well.

Frank Leboeuf urges Mauricio Pochettino to put his foot down over Chelsea star’s future

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has urged new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino to be decisive over Manchester United target Mason Mount. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford with just one year remaining on his contract.

Mount has snubbed the Blues' attempts to secure an extension and is understood to be desperate to join Manchester United. Leboeuf has urged newly-appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to deal with the situation at the earliest.

The Frenchman said (via Chelsea-News):

“If [Mason Mount] wants to stay, then you do all you can do keep him. Give him the money he deserves if you really want him, like with Reece James."

He added:

“But the club should make the statement, ‘We want you to stay because we love you and think you’re a good player. We want to give you what you want. If you don’t want to play for us anymore, then we will sell you.’ The club should be clear, Mauricio Pochettino should be clear as well and put his foot down and say, ‘No, I don’t want Mount to leave.’”

Mount has been a Blue all his life having come through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge. The two-time Chelsea 'Player of the Year' has made 195 appearances, scoring 33 goals and contributing 37 assists with the west London outfit.

