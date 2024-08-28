Chelsea open to loaning out player they signed this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to sending summer signing Marc Guiu out on loan before the conclusion of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Last month, the Blues added Guiu to their ranks after triggering the 18-year-old striker's £5 million release clause. They allegedly handed him a £100,000-per-week contract as the player penned a deal until 2029.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, the Barcelona academy product has made two overall appearances. He started his team's 2-0 win over Servette FC in their recent UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are aiming to loan Guiu out this summer. Blues head coach Enzo Maresca is keen to sanction the Spaniard's departure as he is looking to sign a new striker this week.

Chelsea, who have added 11 players to their squad so far this summer, are reportedly keeping tabs on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen now. The Blues are also considering a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Guiu, on the other hand, could allegedly move back to Spain in search of regular game time this season. Real Betis are interested in signing the teenager on loan, but they are yet to lodge a formal offer for him.

Prior to joining Maresca's outfit, Guiu found the back of the opposition net two times in seven matches across all competitions for Barcelona.

Chelsea keen to part ways with defender

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on Chelsea vice-captain and left-back Ben Chilwell's future this summer. He said:

"There is nothing advanced yet with Ben Chilwell, but it will be interesting to see whether anything permanent can happen between now and the end of the window because he will require a big fee."

Asserting that the Blues could loan Chilwell out soon, Jacobs added:

"From Chilwell's perspective and Chelsea's perspective, there might be a halfway house where they're prepared for him just to go out and get minutes and then reassess the situation at a later point. Potentially, there might be an option to buy on a loan deal."

Chilwell, who left Leicester City for £50 million in the summer of 2020, has recently dropped down in his team's pecking order. He made just 21 appearances across competitions for his club in the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, is currently behind Marc Cucurella in the Blues' pecking order. He is also behind Renato Veiga, who is considered the Spaniard's backup now.

