Chelsea players not 'convinced' that few new signings are up to club standard despite massive price tags: Reports

Chelsea players are reportedly unconvinced about the quality of some of the new arrivals at the club despite their extravagant price tags.

Since the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital takeover last May, the west London side have been on a spending spree unlike ever seen before. They roped in 10 players last summer for a fee of around £260 million.

The Blues splashed a combined sum of over £310 million to sign eight stars last month in the winter window. The club added Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana to their ranks while also roping in Joao Felix on loan,

The Athletic shed light on the atmosphere in Chelsea in a report, claiming:

"There is a genuine concern among some that many of the English contingent are going to be sold in the summer to help balance the budget. This uncertainty is going to affect morale."

"Among the survivors of the Roman Abramovich era, there is a pervading sense of bemusement as to the sweeping nature of the changes driven by Boehly and [Behdad] Eghbali since their takeover last May."

The report went on to state that there are still concerns inside the club over some of the new players' ability to shine in the Premier League. It continued:

"It remains early days, but not everyone in the squad is convinced the new signings are all up to Chelsea standard, regardless of their price tags."

"There is, however, an understandable feeling that the new ownership's high-profile acquisitions will be given priority when it comes to minutes on the pitch until May, at the expense of those who are deemed less central to the project moving forward."

Chelsea are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table with 31 points from 23 matches, 11 points off fourth place.

Journalist tips Chelsea to sign 6'2" attacker

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs stated that the Blues could snap up Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic this summer. He said:

"Dusan Vlahovic is someone, I think, to keep a really close eye on because there's a real opportunity for a Premier League club to come in the summer and sign him from Juventus because there's so much upheaval because their finances aren't great at the moment."

Vlahovic, who is valued at over £90 million, has scored 19 goals and laid out five assists in 42 games across all competitions for Juventus.

